Hollowed out public health system faces more cuts amid virus

With the economic downturn caused by the pandemic, states, cities and counties have begun laying off and furloughing staff, even as states reopen and cases surge.

“We don’t say to the fire department, ‘Oh, I’m sorry. There were no fires last year, so we’re going to take 30% of your budget away.’ That would be crazy, right?” said Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino, the health officer in Shawnee County, Kansas. “But we do that with public health, day in and day out.”

Ohio’s Toledo-Lucas County Health Department spent just $40 per person in 2017. When the coronavirus struck, it was so short-staffed that environmental health supervisor Jennifer Gottschalk’s duties included overseeing campground and pool inspections, rodent control and supervising outbreak preparedness.

When Gottschalk, 42, and five colleagues fell ill with COVID-19, she found herself fielding work calls from her hospital bed. “You have to do what you have to do to get the job done,” she said.

Nearly two-thirds of Americans live in counties that spend more than twice as much on policing as nonhospital health care, which includes public health.