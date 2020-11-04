High court hears Philly same-sex foster parent dispute

Even liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor seemed to recognize the court was sympathetic to Catholic Social Services. “If one wanted to find a compromise in this case, can you suggest one that wouldn't do real damage to all the various lines of laws that have been implicated here,” she asked at one point.

The justices heard arguments in the case Wednesday morning, as it was still unclear whether Trump or Democratic challenger Joe Biden had won the White House. Though the case in front of the justices was from Pennsylvania, among the states that could prove crucial in determining who wins the presidency, there was nothing in the arguments acknowledging the ongoing contest.

The justices also said nothing about Trump's statement early Wednesday that he would take the election to the Supreme Court to stop the counting. It was unclear exactly what legal action he might try to pursue.

As they have been doing, the justices heard arguments in the case by telephone because of the coronavirus pandemic.