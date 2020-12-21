Heavily criticized veterans' home in Chester County sued over COVID outbreak

Relatives of residents have told the Philadelphia Inquirer that they were unaware of how widely the virus had spread — or that anyone had died there — until the newspaper reported it April 17.

State data shows at least 42 residents of the 292-bed Southeastern Veterans’ Center have died of the virus, far more than any of the other six state-run veterans' homes.

The lawsuit cites a report released in July in which state Health Department inspectors concluded that the center's overseers ignored state and federal guidelines meant to control the virus in nursing homes.

The lapses put 128 of the facility’s 154 residents in “immediate jeopardy,” according to the Health Department — a legal finding that means Southeastern placed its patients at risk of serious injury or death.

The June 9 inspection found that Southeastern didn’t isolate residents with COVID-19 from residents who had tested negative for the virus; failed to ensure that staff wore protective gear or washed their hands; shuttled nursing staff between COVID-positive units and regular units, and neglected to disinfect equipment.

A nurse also told inspectors that “we will be fired for talking to you,” according to the report.