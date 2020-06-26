Health secretary defends pandemic response in nursing homes

Levine said she was unsure why some facilities have been far more successful than others in limiting the damage once the virus got there.

“We don’t know, specifically,” Levine said, offering as theories that larger homes with more space have been better able to devote the room it takes to isolate infected patients.

In a half-hour interview that focused on the state's handling of the pandemic's effects on nursing homes, Levine conceded that full “baseline” testing of all staff and residents in the 694 nursing homes, now expected to be finished by late July, has gone too slowly.

“Some were less efficient, in terms of working on it,” Levine said.

The health secretary said some care homes have not been interested in her agency’s assistance.

“I can’t be specific, but we have worked with facilities that have been less than welcoming to our support,” she said. “We have had to push many times to be able to engage in them and to take ownership of the issues.”

The state attorney general's office announced last month it had opened a criminal investigation into several nursing homes, related to neglect of patients and residents.