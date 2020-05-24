Heading back to the gym? Doctors explain how to stay safe

Surfaces, not people, may offer more opportunities for contact with the virus. Experts have said different things, but some believe the virus can last for up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to two or three days on plastic and stainless steel. But the federal Centers for Disease Control says — and re-emphasized last week — that surfaces are not thought to be a major path for transmission.

If respiratory droplets from an infected person do land on surfaces, “they absolutely can be spread there, and it’s a very common thing to wipe sweat off your forehead," said Dr. Kristin Englund, an infectious disease expert at Cleveland Clinic. “But if you wipe past your eyes or nose, you're going to be carrying the virus there.”

CARDIO

Cardio workouts and fitness classes may pose increased risks.

“Being on an elliptical machine and breathing very heavily on that, those activities make me anxious about being able to spread the virus more heavily because people are going to be panting and sweating,” Englund said. “I think there’s a greater risk for taking classes where you are going to be doing a lot of cardio.”