Harrisburg Diocese plans change for Ash Wednesday service

HARRISBURG — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg will mark the beginning of Lent on Wednesday with changes because of the pandemic.

Bishop Ronald W. Gainer will celebrate Mass and distribute ashes at noon at the Cathedral of St. Patrick at 212 State St. in Harrisburg. But ashes will not be used to mark the sign of the cross on people's foreheads because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those wishing to receive ashes will be asked to line up following social distance guidance. Clergy will bless the ashes and sprinkle them with holy water. The ashes will then be sprinkled on top of congregants' heads.

“The sprinkling of ashes on top of the head is a common practice followed in many parts of the world. This method of distribution will limit the personal contact between our clergy and parishioners, allowing us to maintain worship spaces that are as safe as can be made during this continued time of pandemic,” Gainer said in a release.

The Mass will be live streamed on the Diocese of Harrisburg YouTube channel, www.YouTube.com/hbgdiocese.

Ash Wednesday is the first day of Lent, which is a 40 day period when Catholics are asked to devote themselves to prayer and reading Scripture, to give alms, and to sacrifice through fasting.

Due to abstaining from meat on Fridays in Lent, parish Fish Fries are scheduled. A listing of Fish Fries throughout the diocese can be found at www.hbgdiocese.org/lenten-dinners-and-events. More details and resources on Lent are available on the Diocesan website at www.hbgdiocese.org/lent.