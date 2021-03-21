Gun waiting periods rare in US states but more may be coming

New gun laws will not fix deep-seated problems such as racism, misogyny and violence, said Seo Yoon "Yoonie" Yang, a leader with Students Demand Action, a gun violence prevention group. But they can help keep guns out of the hands of people who would do harm in the meantime, she said.

"Legislation is practical. Research shows that it works," she said. "It is change that can happen efficiently and quickly."

In Colorado, Democratic state Rep. Tom Sullivan ran for office after his son, Alex, died along with 11 others when a gunman opened fire in an Aurora movie theater eight years ago. Sullivan said he hopes a waiting period in legislation he's planning to sponsor could help curb domestic violence and suicide.

"In Atlanta, imagine if this guy's parents or somebody else were notified that he was trying to get a firearm. Maybe they could have helped," he said. "It wouldn't have hurt anybody to wait ... let it breathe a while. If there's a problem, let it surface, we'll sort it out."