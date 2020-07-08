Groups ask Wolf to extend moratorium on evictions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Wolf administration is facing more calls to extend a moratorium on evictions that is set to expire Friday.

A coalition of 55 advocacy groups sent a letter to Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday urging him to extend the moratorium indefinitely, warning of a “massive wave” of evictions and homelessness if it is allowed to lapse.

“In the middle of an unprecedented global pandemic, the ability to shelter and be safe at home is lifesaving, something that shouldn’t be reserved just for those wealthy enough to continue paying rent,” said the letter, which was signed by housing, labor, racial justice, health care and other advocacy groups.

On Tuesday, 45 House Democrats joined 20 of their Senate counterparts in asking Wolf for an extension. The administration had said it planned to reassess the moratorium ahead of its expiration.

Landlords have been waging a legal fight against the moratorium, saying they are hard-pressed to keep up with taxes, insurance, utilities, maintenance and mortgage payments without the ability to enforce lease agreements. The Supreme Court has yet to rule in the case.