 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Ward begins brief lieutenant governor term as Fetterman resigns

  • Updated
  • 0

HARRISBURG — Kim Ward, Pennsylvania's ranking state senator, ascended to the job of state lieutenant governor on Tuesday after Democrat John Fetterman resigned minutes before he was sworn in to office as the state's newest U.S. senator.

Ward, a Republican from Westmoreland County and the new president pro tempore of the state Senate, will hold the office under Pennsylvania's constitution, but only for two weeks.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Lt. Gov.-elect Austin Davis, a Democrat who was elected Nov. 8, will be inaugurated on Jan. 17 with Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro.

Fetterman also was elected Nov. 8. His swearing-in marks the first time since the 1940s that Pennsylvania elected two Democrats to the U.S. Senate at the same time.

Under the constitution, the president pro tempore handles all the duties of the office of lieutenant governor, which include presiding over the state Senate sessions, chairing the state pardons board and chairing the state emergency management committee.

People are also reading…

Ward was picked for the job of president pro tempore by her fellow Republicans, who hold a 28-22 majority in the state Senate. Ward is the first woman to serve in the post.

Redistricting-Pennsylvania

Kim Ward

 Marc Levy, Associated Press
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

France bans disposable fast-food packaging, utensils

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News