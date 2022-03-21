 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Voting machine maker wins appeal in GOP election inquiry

  • 0
Pennsylvania Supreme Court logo

HARRISBURG — Dominion Voting Systems won an appeal in Pennsylvania's highest court on Monday in a bid to ensure that any inspection of its voting machines as part of Republican lawmakers' inquiry into Pennsylvania’s 2020 election be done by a laboratory that has specific credentials.

The Democratic-majority state Supreme Court ruled 5-2, along party lines, to overturn a January decision by a Republican judge on the lower Commonwealth Court.

That judge ruled that Dominion could not intervene in a wider case involving an inspection of its equipment used by heavily Republican Fulton County in 2020's election.

Dominion's court case is but one tentacle of a Republican undertaking in Pennsylvania inspired by former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud.

Monday's decision revives Dominion's request that any inspection of its equipment be conducted by a federally accredited voting system test lab or a national laboratory used by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

People are also reading…

It comes as Republican lawmakers fight in court to use the contractor of their choice to download “digital data” from Dominion's election computers and hardware used by Fulton County in 2020's election.

Dominion was the subject of some of the most feverish right-wing conspiracy theories about the election supposedly being stolen from Trump. It has since filed a number of defamation lawsuits against Trump allies and right-wing broadcasters.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

These horses are helping those with special needs be their best selves

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News