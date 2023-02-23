HARRISBURG — The state is accepting grant applications to help protect rural communities in Pennsylvania increase protection against wildfires, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said Thursday.

Local firefighting forces may receive grants up to $12,500. Aid is granted on a cost-share basis. Grants for any project during a fiscal year cannot exceed 50% of the actual expenditures of local, public and private nonprofit organizations in the agreement.

Applications must be electronically submitted through the department’s grant website by 4 p.m. May 11. To expedite applications and decision-making processes, the state is accepting only online applications.

Local firefighting forces in rural areas or communities with fewer than 10,000 residents qualify for the aid, which is used for training and equipment purchases related to fighting brush and forest fires. Grant recipients are selected based on vulnerability and adequacy of existing fire protection.

Priority will be placed on projects that include the purchase of wildfire suppression equipment and protective clothing. Grants also may be used for purchasing mobile or portable radios, installing dry hydrants, wildfire prevention and mitigation work, training wildfire fighters or converting and maintaining federal excess vehicles provided to them by the department.

"We are pleased to the support the men and women who volunteer with the fire companies that serve our rural areas and communities across Pennsylvania with these grants," Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said. "Having well-equipped and highly trained wildland firefighters is critical to protecting the commonwealth’s natural resources and we encourage eligible fire companies to apply for this grant round.”

In 2022, nearly $763,000 was awarded to 122 volunteer fire companies serving rural areas and communities where forest and brush fires are common. The grant program, offered through the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and paid through federal grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service, has awarded more than $13 million since it began in 1982.