Secrecy envelopes requirement will cause electoral chaos, Pennsylvania official warns

But Deeley said mail-in ballots are no longer counted at polling places where onlookers might see a voter's choices on a ballot that lacks a secrecy envelope. Rather, mail-in ballots are now processed centrally, by machines, where secrecy envelopes only slow down counting.

“The secrecy envelope exists now only as a means to disenfranchise well intentioned Pennsylvania voters,” Deeley wrote.

Fueled by concerns over the pandemic, more than 3 million voters in Pennsylvania are expected to cast ballots by mail in the Nov. 3 election. That’s more than 10 times as many as voted by mail in the 2016 presidential election, when Trump beat Democrat Hillary Clinton by slightly more than 44,000 votes, or less than 1 percentage point.

Polls show another close race between Democrat Joe Biden and Trump in Pennsylvania.

Ensuring that mail-in votes are counted is of particular concern to Democrats, since their voters are requesting mail-in ballots by a approximately a three-to-one ratio over Republicans, according to state figures. Philadelphia, the state’s largest city, is home to one in five registered Democratic voters.