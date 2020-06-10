Pennsylvania House speaker says he'll leave office next week

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HARRISBURG — The highest ranking Republican in the state House said Wednesday he will leave office next week, creating an election year power vacuum atop the politically riven chamber.

House Speaker Mike Turzai made the announcement that his last day will be Monday during floor remarks that came about a week after the candidate he supported won a three-way GOP primary in his Allegheny County district.

Turzai, 60, led many legislative battles for his fellow Republicans during four years as majority leader and then as speaker, a position he held since 2015. An aide said Turzai was also resigning his House seat.

Turzai said he hoped “to move into the private sector” but did not announce any future plans.

In lengthy floor remarks Wednesday that were part valedictory address and part policy speech, he revisited some of the issues he has championed, including changes to the state liquor system, economic development, natural gas drilling, opposition to abortion rights and school choice.

“The job, the position, is not mine,” Turzai said. “I’m a steward. I get to sit in a beautiful office and get to meet people from all walks of life. And now it will be somebody else’s turn. And that’s good.”