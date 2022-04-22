Ortega as to step down as state education secretary

Gov. Tom Wolf announced Friday that Department of Education Secretary Noe Ortega will step down on April 29.

“Noe is a dedicated advocate for all students and I’m grateful for his service,” Wolf said. “He led the department through unprecedented times, ensuring a safe return to in-person learning and providing access to COVID-19 testing and vaccines.”

Prior to his appointment as secretary, Ortega served as the deputy secretary and commissioner for the Education Department’s Office of Postsecondary and Higher Education.

“I am extremely proud of the accomplishments made and the resiliency demonstrated by the PDE team throughout my tenure,” Ortega said. “Together, we worked tirelessly to ensure that every learner in Pennsylvania has access to a high-quality and equitable educational opportunity.”

Wolf said Eric Hagarty will serve as acting secretary. Hagarty is the governor’s deputy chief of staff responsible for implementing Wolf’s priorities and policies relating to education.

These include the “Level Up” program to invest more in chronically underfunded schools, the COVID-19 vaccine initiative for teachers, regulatory reforms to Pennsylvania’s charter school system and Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education initiatives.

“I look forward to working even more closely with the hard-working and dedicated staff at the Department of Education,” Hagarty said.

