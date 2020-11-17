Governors ratchet up restrictions ahead of Thanksgiving

A record-breaking nearly 70,000 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus in the U.S. as of Sunday, 13,000 more than a week earlier, according to the COVID Tracking Project. Deaths in the U.S. are running at more than 1,100 per day on average, an increase of over 50% from early October.

The virus is blamed for more than 246,000 deaths and over 11 million confirmed infections in the the U.S.

Thanksgiving was on the minds of leaders nationwide as they enacted tougher restrictions amid fears that the holiday will lead to more infections.

"We don't really want to see mamaw at Thanksgiving and bury her by Christmas," said Dr. Mark Horne, president of the Mississippi State Medical Association. "It's going to happen. You're going to say 'Hi' at Thanksgiving, 'It was so great to see you,' and you're going to either be visiting by FaceTime in the ICU or planning a small funeral before Christmas."

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's stay-at-home order went into effect Monday. Only essential businesses, including grocery stores and pharmacies, will be open.

Washington's Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee ordered gyms, bowling alleys, movie theaters, museums and zoos to shut down indoor operations. Stores must limit capacity to 25%.