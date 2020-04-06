Governors plead for food stamp flexibility amid pandemic

Ashley St. Thomas, the public policy manager for the Arizona Food Bank Network, lauded the governor's request, adding that relaxing requirements that program recipients prove they are working at least some hours each month is "critical right now" — especially as millions get laid off and jobs dry up for people who work in the informal or gig economies.

Amanda Siebe, a 35-year-old who lives in Hillsboro, Oregon, suffers from a chronic pain condition and has a compromised immune system, so she tries to avoid leaving the house.

But she struggles to stretch her SNAP benefit — $194 a month — in normal times, and she would love to have more cash now to be able to buy larger food quantities to limit grocery trips.

"We need food that will not only last the whole month but give us a little bit to stock up so we can get ahead without having to worry what's gonna happen in the future," Siebe said. "Especially because the majority of us cannot leave the house very often."

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and can lead to death — meaning those people need to take special precautions.