Gov. Wolf unveils coronavirus reopening strategy for state

Gov. Tom Wolf announced Wednesday night a three-phase plan to reopen Pennsylvania from his stay-at-home order, with north-central and northwestern parts of the state projected to be the first areas to be released from the order.
Wolf spoke during a video news conference Wednesday night and said the state may begin easing some restrictions in those two areas that have been lightly impacted by the new coronavirus on May 8. The governor set targets for easing restrictions at fewer than 50 positive cases of the virus per 100,000 residents for 14 days.
“The initial benchmark we’re setting is for the population to have an average of less than 50 cases per 100,000 individuals over the course of 14 days in order to return to work," Wolf said, “but we’re also going to continue to look at areas like testing rates, the ability to investigate cases, contact tracing capabilities and proximity to high-risk settings.”
Wolf said his administration will work closely with county and local governments to enable the communities to reopen and transition back to work.
Counties in rural regions of the state have reported just a few cases total, while hard hit areas like the Philadelphia region are reporting hundreds of virus cases per 100,000 residents.
Wolf also pushed up the date that limited building construction work may resume statewide, from May 8 to May 1. But he cautioned that if the virus flares up again in a certain county or region, residents would be ordered back home and businesses would have to shut down again.
Schools will remain closed for the rest of the academic year.
“I understand that not having definite dates for each of these pieces to fall into place is difficult, but we will continue to provide updates as regions move from phase to phase,” Wolf said. "By using this measured, step by step rollout of reopening, we can continue to protect the lives of Pennsylvania’s, especially our most vulnerable. It will take continued help and support from everyone.”
As of Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 1,156 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the state to raise the statewide total to 35,684. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19. The DOH also said 58 new deaths were reported among positive and probable cases, bringing the statewide total to 1,622 deaths.
Wolf said his administration will utilize a three-phase, color-coded plan to determine when counties and/or regions are ready to begin easing some restrictions on work, congregate settings, and social interactions. The DOH said in a news release that to decide when to move to a new phase, the administration will use metrics and a data tool developed by Carnegie Mellon University.
Some details have not been worked out, Wolf said, such as whether hairdressers and barbers can resume under yellow. And a metric to move from yellow to green has not been worked out either, Wolf said.
The DOH said the red phase, which currently applies to the whole state, has the sole purpose of minimizing the spread of COVID-19 through strict social distancing, non-life sustaining business, school closures, and building safety protocols.
The DOH's details for each phase of the reopening plan:
Red Phase
Work & Congregate Setting Restrictions
- Life sustaining businesses only
- Congregate care and prison restrictions in place
- Schools (for in-person instruction) and most child care facilities closed
Social Restrictions
- Stay at home orders in place
- Large gatherings prohibited
- Restaurants and bars limited to carry-out and delivery only
- Only travel for life-sustaining purposes encouraged
- Reiterate and reinforce safety guidance for businesses, workers, individuals, facilities, update if necessary
- Monitor public health indicators, adjust orders and restrictions as necessary
As regions or counties move into the yellow phase, some restrictions on work and social interaction will ease while others, such as closures of schools, gyms, and other indoor recreation centers, as well as limitations around large gatherings, remain in place. For example, retail locations will be able to open with forthcoming guidance in place that is substantially similar to the worker safety and building safety order. Otherwise retail will be able to allow for curbside pickup. The purpose of this phase is to begin to power back up the economy while keeping a close eye on the public health data to ensure the spread of disease remains contained to the greatest extent possible.
Yellow Phase
Work & Congregate Setting Restrictions
- Telework must continue where feasible
- Businesses with in-person operations must follow business and building safety orders
- Child care open with worker and building safety orders
- Congregate care and prison restrictions in place
- Schools remain closed for in-person instruction
Social Restrictions
- Stay at home restrictions lifted in favor of aggressive mitigation
- Large gatherings of more than 25 prohibited
- In-person retail allowable, curbside and delivery preferable
- Indoor recreation, health and wellness facilities (such as gyms, spas), and all entertainment (such as casinos, theaters) remain closed
- Restaurants and bars limited to carry-out and delivery only
- All businesses must follow CDC and DOH guidance for social distancing and cleaning
- Monitor public health indicators, adjust orders and restrictions as necessary
The green phase eases most restrictions by lifting the stay at home and business closure orders to allow the economy to strategically reopen while continuing to prioritize public health. While this phase will facilitate a return to a “new normal,” it will be equally important to continue to monitor public health indicators and adjust orders and restrictions as necessary to ensure the spread of disease remains at a minimum.
Green Phase
Work & Congregate Setting Restrictions
- All businesses must follow CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines
Social Restrictions
- Aggressive mitigation orders lifted
- All individuals must follow CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines
- Monitor public health indicators, adjust orders and restrictions as necessary
