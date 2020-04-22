Gov. Wolf unveils coronavirus reopening strategy for state

Wolf said his administration will work closely with county and local governments to enable the communities to reopen and transition back to work.

Counties in rural regions of the state have reported just a few cases total, while hard hit areas like the Philadelphia region are reporting hundreds of virus cases per 100,000 residents.

Wolf also pushed up the date that limited building construction work may resume statewide, from May 8 to May 1. But he cautioned that if the virus flares up again in a certain county or region, residents would be ordered back home and businesses would have to shut down again.

Schools will remain closed for the rest of the academic year.

“I understand that not having definite dates for each of these pieces to fall into place is difficult, but we will continue to provide updates as regions move from phase to phase,” Wolf said. "By using this measured, step by step rollout of reopening, we can continue to protect the lives of Pennsylvania’s, especially our most vulnerable. It will take continued help and support from everyone.”