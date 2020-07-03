Gov. Wolf recommends 14-day quarantine for travelers from 15 states

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf's administration is joining health officials in Allegheny County and Philadelphia in recommending that people returning to Pennsylvania from a coronavirus hot spot stay at home for 14 days.

The administration singled out the following 15 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.

Wolf's administration has not singled out any neighboring states yet. The recommendation comes as the infection curve has risen in 40 of the 50 states heading into the July Fourth holiday weekend, in particular in states in the South and West.

With the number of daily confirmed coronavirus cases nationwide climbing past 50,000, 36 states saw an increase in the percentage of tests coming back positive for the virus.

The rising number of COVID-19 infections in the Pittsburgh area helped drive Pennsylvania's number of confirmed new cases to 667, the state Health Department said Friday.

Pennsylvania's death toll from the coronavirus pandemic rose by 34 to more than 6,700 since the infection began to spread in the state earlier this year. There have been nearly 89,000 people diagnosed with the disease in the state so far.