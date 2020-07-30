GOP rep blasted over parody of appeal for trans tolerance

“To equate any disrespect for those not wearing masks to the decades of disrespect, threats and violence against our LGBTQ community goes far beyond the hallmarks of a decent society. For these actions to come from a legislator elected to fairly represent all his constituents is simply unforgivable,” Wolf said.

Levine, appearing with the governor later Thursday at an unrelated news conference in Lancaster County, called Diamond’s parody “another example of harassment against LGBTQ individuals” and said: “In terms of masks, he’s wrong. Masks are essential.”

Republicans are highly unlikely to heed Wolf’s call. A censure — a formal expression of disapproval — carries no consequence, and House officials could not remember a time when House Republicans censured one of their own for anything.

Diamond, who said he had not been contacted by any member of House GOP leadership about his letter, responded to Wolf in a statement Thursday morning. He lashed out at Wolf’s handling of pandemic restrictions and rehashed a litany of Republican grievances raised over the past four months.

“Abhorrent, unlawful, political and deadly. These are the words that describe my disdain for Wolf’s actions, not just today but throughout the COVID-19 disaster emergency,” Diamond wrote.