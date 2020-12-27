Girl Scouts rebuke Boy Scouts in escalating recruitment war

In a statement, the Boy Scouts said it expanded program offerings for girls "after years of requests from families" who wanted their boys and girls both participating in its character and leadership programs or for other reasons, including a desire to become an Eagle Scout.

"We applaud every organization that builds character and leadership in children, including the Girl Scouts of the USA, and believe that all families and communities benefit from the opportunity to select the programs that best fit their needs," the statement said.

In its filing, the Girl Scouts said the Boy Scouts' marketing of expanded services for girls was "extraordinary and highly damaging to Girl Scouts" and had set off an "explosion of confusion."

"As a result of Boy Scouts' infringement, parents have mistakenly enrolled their daughters in Boy Scouts thinking it was Girl Scouts," the lawyers said, adding that this never occurred before 2018.

The Girls Scouts said they can prove there are "rampant instances of confusion and mistaken instances of association between Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts" after the Boy Scouts targeted girls and their parents with marketing and recruiting communications in ways it never has before.