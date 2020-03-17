Giant announces senior hours

In a website posting on Tuesday, the Giant Co. announced that is offering shopping hours only for seniors.

Beginning Thursday, all Giant stores will open from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. daily only for customers who are age 60 and over. People in that age group will be able to avoid crowded shopping and allow for better social distancing, the company said.

Giant is are also adjusting all store hours to 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. to enable workers to spend more time sanitizing, unloading deliveries and stocking shelves.

Giant is also placing a limit of “two” on key categories throughout the store–including paper goods and disinfectant products–so everyone can have access to the items they need.

