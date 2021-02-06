Ghost kitchens boost revenue for struggling restaurants

"They pay for all the marketing. We pay for the food costs," he said. "It would be the sweet spot if I had the time to create my own concept and keep 100% of the revenue, but there's something to be said for adding partners with a little more experience."

The third-party apps, however, can occasionally affect restaurants who don't even use them. Searching for Delmont pizza restaurant Ianni's on GrubHub turns up what is clearly a Thai food menu, an issue that forced Ianni's to post a recent Facebook message making it clear they weren't affiliated with the listing.

Making a name

When Taco Joe's opened in late December, Valley Dairy was pleasantly surprised to bring in $1,000 the first week.

"We really leaned on social media," Wyant said. "We did some stuff through Facebook, and got a lot of 'where are you located' questions."

Blystone said the concept — serving takeout or delivery-only food from a restaurant's kitchen that does not appear on that restaurant's sit-down menu — occasionally has created a little confusion.

"You can't come into Valley Dairy and order a taco," she said.

Wyant said that ended up working to their advantage.