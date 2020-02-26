Generic drugmakers sold most opioids during overdose crisis

The deal is still subject to some negotiations and must be approved by a bankruptcy court. It's the first proposed opioid settlement that has overwhelming support from the key lawyers for the governments suing to try to hold the drug industry accountable for the crisis. Teva, which now owns Actavis, is negotiating a separate settlement.

In a deposition last year, Douglas Boothe, who was CEO of Actavis in the U.S. and the Americas from 2008 through 2012, was asked about the company's responsibilities for flagging large and suspicious orders of prescription painkillers.

"I don't think we had responsibility for, accountability for preventing diversion," he said. "We had responsibility and accountability for making certain that the orders that we received were valid from licensed pharmacies and were within our suspicious order monitoring thresholds. ... Once it goes outside of our chain of custody, we have no capability or responsibility or accountability."

One of the main destinations for both companies' opioids was Florida, where so-called pill mills drew people from Appalachia and beyond. One deposition from a Mallinckrodt sales representative says that 47 percent of the company's high-potency opioids made in 2010 ended up in Florida.