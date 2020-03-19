Geisinger further limits visitors to help protect against novel coronavirus spread

• Visitors who have traveled internationally or been exposed to someone with a fever, the flu or a proven COVID-19 case in the past 14 days are not permitted.

• Visitors must stay in the patient’s room the entire time of the visit. Once they leave the patient’s room, they must leave the medical center.

• Visitors under the age of 18 will not be allowed except under extraordinary circumstances, and no animals other than service animals are permitted.

Patients who have an appointment at a Geisinger clinic, laboratory or radiology, as well as those visiting the Emergency Department, may have one person accompany them, if necessary.

Before visiting a doctor’s office, convenient care clinic or emergency department, people should call their primary care doctor’s office or Geisinger’s 24/7 novel coronavirus hotline at 570-284-3657 if they may have been in contact with someone with COVID-19 or if they have:

• Cough

• Fever

• Shortness of breath

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0