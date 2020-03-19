Geisinger further limits visitors to help protect against novel coronavirus spread

DANVILLE — Geisinger has added restrictions to visitors at its medical facilities because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Beginning Friday, March 20, in-person visits to hospitalized patients have suspended. The health care system suggests people use alternative ways of interacting, including phone calls, Facetime, Skype and other means.
Visitors will be allowed for:
• Patients who are medically unstable (one visitor)
• Patients who are at the end of life (two visitors)
• Patients undergoing surgery or procedures (one single-time visitor immediately after the procedure)
• Delivering mothers (up to two visitors: one adult family member and if necessary, one doula)
• Patients who are minors and those with limited decisional capacity (up to two parents or guardians)
• Patients who have altered mental status or developmental delays and caregiver provides safety (one visitor)
• Patients with disruptive behavior, where a family member is key to their care (one visitor)
Approved visitors are subject to the following guidelines:
• Visitors must not have symptoms of respiratory infection (fever, runny nose, cough, shortness of breath).
• Visitors who have traveled internationally or been exposed to someone with a fever, the flu or a proven COVID-19 case in the past 14 days are not permitted.
• Visitors must stay in the patient’s room the entire time of the visit. Once they leave the patient’s room, they must leave the medical center.
• Visitors under the age of 18 will not be allowed except under extraordinary circumstances, and no animals other than service animals are permitted.
Patients who have an appointment at a Geisinger clinic, laboratory or radiology, as well as those visiting the Emergency Department, may have one person accompany them, if necessary.
Before visiting a doctor’s office, convenient care clinic or emergency department, people should call their primary care doctor’s office or Geisinger’s 24/7 novel coronavirus hotline at 570-284-3657 if they may have been in contact with someone with COVID-19 or if they have:
• Cough
• Fever
• Shortness of breath