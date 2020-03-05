Gas driller pulls out of talks in $5M suit against Pa. resident

Kemble and others have long accused Cabot of polluting their water supplies, a claim that formed the basis of the Emmy-winning 2010 documentary “Gasland.” State regulators held Cabot responsible for polluting residential water wells and banned it from drilling in a 9-square-mile area of Dimock, a rural community 150 miles north of Philadelphia.

Cabot, which has long denied responsibility, has been waging a PR and legal campaign against Kemble and other fracking opponents who the company says are funded by deep-pocketed environmental groups to spread falsehoods about Cabot. The company, which is publicly traded, has said it sees the litigation against Kemble and his former lawyers as a way to defend itself from scurrilous attacks.

But Stark, who was deposed by the defendants’ lawyers in January, was largely unable to identify specific economic damages suffered by Cabot as a result of Kemble’s short-lived federal lawsuit. Kemble’s suit had accused Cabot of polluting his water supply anew.

Under questioning, Stark asserted that Cabot’s reputation was harmed by Kemble. But he added: “From the standpoint of the ongoing basis, I can't even ascertain what the damages would be,” according to a transcript.

Documents filed as part of the case show that both sides are far apart in resolving their differences.