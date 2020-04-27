Garden center reopening bill passes House panel

A proposal to force the Wolf administration to open lawn and garden retail suppliers passed a House committee on Monday with unanimous Republican support and a few Democratic “yes” votes.
The Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee approved that bill as well as a measure to let pet groomers open. Both categories of business would have to be able to operate in accordance with federal social distancing guidelines.
The bills still require action from both chambers and the governor’s signature.
Gardeners are now starting the spring planting season with severely limited access to seeds, seedlings, fertilizer and other material.
Gov. Tom Wolf closed down garden centers as part of a March 19 order that closed businesses not deemed necessary to sustain life.
