Game Commission lifts recommendation to not feed birds

The Pennsylvania Game Commission has lifted its the recommendation not to feed birds.

Reports of sick and dead wild birds have declined, the commission said.

Much is still unknown about what caused the illnesses and deaths documented in Washington, D.C., and at least 10 states, including Pennsylvania, since late May. No definitive cause of illness or death has been determined. But research has ruled out many potential causes and there is no indication that feeding birds or maintaining bird baths were factors, the commission said.

No health issues for humans, livestock, poultry or pets have been documented.

Natural resource management agencies in the affected jurisdictions continue to work with diagnostic laboratories to investigate the event. The USGS National Wildlife Health Center, the University of Georgia Southeastern Cooperative Wildlife Disease Study, the University of Pennsylvania Wildlife Futures Program, the Indiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory, and multiple state labs have been involved.

Because birds congregate at bird feeders and baths, the standard recommendation to keep that equipment clean remains in place, along with additional guidelines: