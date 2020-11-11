Future of business travel unclear as virus upends work life

Peter Belobaba, who teaches airline management at MIT, said business travel is down partly because some people are afraid to fly and partly because companies fear liability if employees contract COVID-19 while traveling for work.

Companies have also reined in travel because times are lean, he said. ExxonMobil cut business travel in February — even before the pandemic's full impact was felt in the U.S. — because of falling global demand for oil.

Those who want to travel may also be limited by travel restrictions, Belobaba added. Last month, Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath observed a mandatory 14-day quarantine in China after flying in from Sweden for the Beijing Auto Show.

Polestar, an electric car brand jointly owned by Sweden's Volvo and China's Geely, has always tried to limit travel for environmental reasons. But the 14-day quarantine has restricted travel even further, said Kiki Liu, Polestar's head of communications.

The cutback in travel has been a boon for teleconferencing services. Zoom said it had 370,200 customer businesses with at least 10 employees at the end of July, more than triple the number it had at the end of April.

But for some workers, teleconferencing can't replace being there in person.