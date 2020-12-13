Fresh food initiatives feed, teach communities of color

It is located in south Phoenix, a predominantly Latino and Black community that public health officials call "food deserts" because of limited access to fresh produce and other healthy options.

A map by the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows such food deserts are widespread throughout Arizona and other parts of the Southwest. A lack of fresh food can cause people to depend on fast food and other items that can make them vulnerable to diet-linked health problems such as diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity.

Babcock began volunteering with the garden in 2015, after he experimented with an aquaponics project in his backyard. He began paying for a quarter-acre plot of his own shortly after that.

Babcock said growers start out paying $5 a month for a quarter-acre and can later expand to a full acre plot. More than 60 gardeners now work there and as many as 200 have worked under Babcock since 2015.

"We really slowed down over the summer and I was worried it wasn't going to pick back up because of COVID-19," Babcock said. But people returned in the fall when the triple-digit temperatures dropped and he opened up more land for gardeners.