Former nursing home manager pleas to endangering 3 residents

The attorney general’s office said it was called in to investigate in August 2017, when local police and the state Health Department notified it about issues at the facility. Staff at Mercy Catholic Medical Center had told the Delaware County aging office that several residents from St. Francis arrived there in poor health.

Investigators concluded there had been “systemic failure,” mostly tied to inadequate staffing, the attorney general’s office said.

A former nursing director told investigators she sometimes disobeyed Steg’s orders and hired agency nurses “just so she could sleep at night,” the attorney general’s office said.

Steg’s plea deal calls for a sentence of six to 23 months of house arrest and three years of probation, along with a $15,000 fine and restitution. He will be barred for five years from overseeing nursing, clinical or medical services of a skilled nursing facility. Sentencing was set for October.