Firm says Wawa customers' hacked credit card info being sold

The Wawa convenience store chain is facing a wave of lawsuits over a data breach that affected its 850 locations along the East Coast. 

 Matt Rourke, Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — Convenience store giant Wawa Inc. said Tuesday it is responding to reports that hacked information from its customers' credit cards may be being sold on the dark web.

The company said in a news release that customers who may be affected can obtain free credit monitoring and identity theft protection.

Malware discovered last month affected payment card information and was contained within three days, Wawa said.

Cybersecurity firm Gemini Advisory said information from the Wawa theft began to show up for sale on the dark web this week. Gemini said the data breach ranks among the largest ever, potentially exposing 30 million sets of payment records.

The breach affected all of Pennsylvania-based Wawa's stores, which stretch along the East Coast.

Police are investigating, and the company has said a forensics firm is conducting an internal investigation.

