Fireworks are booming before July 4, but why the ruckus?

"This is a real problem. It is not just a quality-of-life problem and a noise problem," de Blasio said.

Many Fourth of July celebrations will be smaller or eliminated entirely because of coronavirus restrictions. Yet the business of fireworks is booming, with some retailers reporting 200% increases from the same time last year, Heckman said.

Her industry had high hopes for 2020, with July 4 falling on a Saturday. Then came the pandemic and its closures and cancellations, leaving fireworks retailers worried they wouldn't be able to scratch out much of a sales season.

Those fears have gone up in smoke.

"Sales are off the hook right now. We're seeing this anomaly in use," Heckman said. "What's concerning to us is this usage in cities where consumer fireworks are not legal to use."

Officials have the same concern.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said there are too many reports of fireworks being set off across the state, where they are mostly illegal.

"This is no way to blow off steam," he told reporters Tuesday in Trenton, the capital.