Few legal wins so far as Trump team hunts for proof of fraud

Legal ethicists and pro-democracy activists have questioned the participation of lawyers in this quest, as Trump clings to power and President-elect Joe Biden rolls out his agenda.

"This may be an attempt to appease the ego in chief, but there are real world consequences for real people that come out of that," said Loyola Law School professor Justin Levitt, a former Justice Department elections official. "The attempt to soothe the president's ego is not a victimless crime."

Schmidt told CBS' "60 Minutes" that his office has received death threats simply for counting votes.

"From the inside looking out, it feels all very deranged," Schmidt said in an interview that aired Sunday. "Counting votes cast on or before Election Day by eligible voters is not corruption. It is not cheating. It is democracy."

Untold voters, however, are accepting Trump's claim about a rigged election and are donating to his legal fund.

A law firm involved in the election suits, Ohio-based Porter Wright Morris & Arthur, appeared to take down its Twitter feed Tuesday after it was inundated with attacks. The firm declined to address questions from The Associated Press about the feed in a statement issued Wednesday that said it had a long history of election work.