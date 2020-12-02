Female ex-inmates allege excessive force at Allegheny jail

An Allegheny County Jail sergeant used excessive force on three female former inmates, one of whom was pregnant, with psychiatric disabilities, according to a federal lawsuit.

The women, April Walker, LaVonna Dorsey and Alexus Diggs, filed the lawsuit Tuesday against Sgt. John Raible, the jail's warden, deputy wardens, a captain and Allegheny County. The complaint alleges Raible had a history of assaulting inmates, including using pepper spray on inmates with psychiatric disabilities and placing them in restraint chairs for hours without food, water, medication or bathroom breaks.

The lawsuit filed by the Abolitionist Law Center, the Pennsylvania Institutional Law Project and the law firm K&L Gates, is the second this year alleging that the county's jail or its employees routinely use physical force or restraint in response to mental health episodes, requests for mental health help and against people with psychiatric disabilities.

Allegheny County spokeswoman Amie Downs declined to comment on the lawsuit or on use-of-force policies for inmates with mental health issues. She confirmed that Raible is listed as being employed at the rank of sergeant.

It was unclear if Raible had hired a separate attorney.