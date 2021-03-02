FEMA prepares to open a mass vaccination site at Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia

Local and federal officials toured a mass vaccination clinic in Philadelphia on Tuesday at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. The site will be run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and is set to open Wednesday.

The opening comes as the city hit a milestone with more than 200,000 people having received first doses and more than 100,000 residents fully vaccinated with second doses. City officials said they hope the FEMA site, which will remain open at least through the end of April, can vaccinate up to 6,000 people a day.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

People will receive email invitations with a link to schedule appointments if they have registered for the vaccine and fall within the city's priority categories, said Dr. Thomas Farley, the city’s public health director. The city is working with its software providers to stop people from sharing those invitation links to sign up for appointments, saying they've already seen a problem with people trying to “cut in line.”

Farley also announced that the city would ease its restrictions on certain gatherings including large outdoor events for the second time in less than a week, in an attempt to keep pace with state-issued restrictions.