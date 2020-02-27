Feds move to block opening of Philadelphia supervised injection site

PHILADELPHIA — A local federal prosecutor has moved to block plans to open what could be the nation's first medically supervised injection site in Philadelphia.

U.S. Attorney William McSwain has filed a court notice that he will appeal a judge's ruling this week that found the plan legal. McSwain has also asked U.S. District Judge Gerald McHugh to stay his decision while the appeal unfolds.

The announcement Wednesday that a nonprofit group planned to open the site at a medical complex in south Philadelphia led area residents to shout down former Democratic Gov. Ed Rendell and other organizers at a news conference.

Organizers believe the plan could save lives as the city grapples with about 1,100 overdose deaths each year. However, McSwain and many of the neighbors fear the program would only encourage illegal drug use.

“The sad fact is that Safehouse’s secretive, haphazard ‘plan’ has not been vetted with any of the affected neighborhood residents, community groups, city council members, state representatives or state senators. It is being unfairly foisted on them on the assumption that they don’t matter,” McSwain, a Republican appointed by President Trump, said in a statement Thursday, a day after asking for the stay.

