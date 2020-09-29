Feds fault operator, regulators in 2018 limo crash that killed 20, including Boiling Springs grad

A phone message seeking comment was left with the lawyer for the limousine operator, Prestige Limousine.

Staff members told the board that the limousine's brake system was corroded and that the brake line was crimped, which would have restricted the amount of fluid able to flow to the right rear brake. In addition, parts of the line were coated in brake fluid, indicating a leak.

Staffers said properly functioning and well-maintained brakes would have been able to stop at the bottom of the hill. The NTSB last month released a cache of documents indicating Nauman Hussain, the operator of Prestige Limousine, repeatedly changed the listed number of seats in the 2001 Ford Excursion limo and took other steps to avoid safety regulations.

The NTSB on Tuesday faulted the state for letting it happen. Staffers told board members Tuesday that the state Department of Motor Vehicles failed to verify vehicle registration forms and that the state Department of Transportation failed at least seven times to keep the company, Prestige Limousine, from operating without authority.

The two state agencies said they "exercised the full authority granted to us under the law and ordered that vehicle off the road multiple times."