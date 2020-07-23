Feds accuse ex-Philly congressman Myers of stuffing ballots

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PHILADELPHIA — A federal grand jury indicted a former Pennsylvania congressman, accusing the well-connected Philadelphia Democrat of election fraud during primary elections in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

The indictment charges former U.S. Rep. Michael J. “Ozzie” Myers — expelled from Congress after he was caught taking bribes in the Abscam sting investigation in the 1970s — with paying cash to an elections judge to fabricate votes for his clients.

Myers, 77, is accused of election fraud, conspiracy and obstruction in the indictment, which was issued Tuesday and made public on Thursday. Myers’ attorney declined comment.

Jurors charge that Myers gave cash to elections judge Domenick J. DeMuro, who awaits sentencing after pleading guilty earlier this year to conspiracy to deprive voters of their civil rights and other violations.

In return, the jurors said, DeMuro added fake votes to the total for Myers’ campaign consultancy clients, who were not identified in the indictment.

U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain said in a statement Thursday that ballot stuffing also occurred for other candidates for federal, state and local offices.