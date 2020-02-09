Federal Reserve increasingly turns to private data

The First Data figures, too, could have provided the Fed with an early warning, Sahm noted. As late as May 2007, Ben Bernanke, then the Fed chairman, had suggested that the impact of the housing bust, which ultimately ignited the Great Recession, would “likely be limited” and probably wouldn’t significantly damage the economy.

Subsequent research showed that spending began to fall earlier in states where home prices had risen the most and then collapsed, such as Florida and Nevada. The Fed’s First Data figures, had they been available then, could have shown that spending decline in real time. Fed economists might have known earlier than they did that the housing bust was depressing consumer spending and endangering the economy.

“We would have known it was coming,” said Sahm, who is now a policy director at the Washington Center for Equitable Growth, a liberal think tank. “We would have been able to see that this wasn’t just a local thing, it’s spreading.”

Economists have long urged government statistical agencies to take greater advantage of the increasing digitalization of the economy to more accurately track things like retail sales and price changes. Many large retailers can track daily sales figures. So why couldn’t the government adopt a similarly nimble approach and issue its economic reports much more quickly?