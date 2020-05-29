Federal government investigating virus outbreak at Brighton, Pa., nursing home

Federal investigators are looking into a COVID-19 outbreak at Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center.

The federal government is looking into Pennsylvania's worst nursing home coronavirus outbreak — and one of the worst nationally — at Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Friday.

Seventy-six residents of the 589-bed nursing home in Beaver County have died, the state Health Department has said.

It has installed a temporary manager at Brighton, sent the National Guard to assist with staffing and hired infectious disease-prevention consultants.

But Azar questioned whether Pennsylvania officials have been “aggressive enough” in flagging and enforcing violations at the center.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services sent investigators to the center earlier in May, he said.

“We are completing our own federal investigation of the conditions and circumstances there and will publicly release our findings soon,” Azar said.

If it is merited, he said, his agency will "certainly demand accountability.”

