Fears, infection thin staff at Beaver County nursing home with 2 deaths

“I feel hope when I look at the rest of the patients who yesterday and the day before were lying in bed and not eating,” Thimons said. On Tuesday, Thimons said he was not aware of any staff walking off the job at Brighton but was too busy to talk.

The statement released Wednesday by Brighton said it has been fitting staff with a stockpile of respirators, has an adequate supply of gowns and has not seen a “mass exodus of staff.”

The statement referred to “scattered reports of unconfirmed allegations, which are nothing more than a human’s fear manifesting itself."

Visitors are not allowed in Pennsylvania nursing homes, and the situation at Brighton has some family members concerned.

Helen Tutelo’s 46-year-old brother has been a resident at Brighton in the dementia ward for nearly a year. Her father spoke to him Sunday, she said, but the family has not heard from anyone since being notified Friday that residents had tested positive.