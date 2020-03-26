Fears for civil liberties mount amid fight against coronavirus

That doesn't appear to be his inclination. He said this week he was hoping to lift restrictions in a bid to boost the plummeting U.S. economy as early as Easter Sunday, April 12, setting up a standoff with state officials who have said they can't risk it.

"The federal government has done guidelines. And then states can follow the guidelines, states can fashion the guidelines to fit their specific circumstances," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "What works for New York isn't necessarily going to work for Tulsa or San Antonio. The federal government isn't saying we mandate anything."

Laws spelling out what steps a state can take during a pandemic can be complex and difficult for judges to sort through. Some haven't been updated in decades, according to a report by the Congressional Research Service.

And they also differ state to state. The maximum penalty in most states if someone violates mandatory quarantines — often backed by a court order — is no more than a year in jail. In Mississippi, it can be 10 years in some circumstances, according to the National Conference of State legislatures.