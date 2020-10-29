FBI warns ransomware assault threatens US healthcare system

He said the group was demanding ransoms well above $10 million per target and that criminals involved on the dark web were discussing plans to try to infect more than 400 hospitals, clinics and other medical facilities.

"One of the comments from the bad guys is that they are expecting to cause panic and, no, they are not hitting election systems," Holden said. "They are hitting where it hurts even more and they know it." U.S. officials have repeatedly expressed concern about major ransomware attacks affecting the presidential election, even if the criminals are motivated chiefly by profit.

Mandiant's Carmakal identified the criminal gang as UNC1878, saying "it is deliberately targeting and disrupting U.S. hospitals, forcing them to divert patients to other healthcare providers" and producing prolonged delays in critical care.

He called the eastern European group "one of most brazen, heartless, and disruptive threat actors I've observed over my career."

While no one has proven suspected ties between the Russian government and gangs that use the Trickbot platform, Holden said he has "no doubt that the Russian government is aware of this operation — of terrorism, really." He said dozens of different criminal groups use Ryuk, paying its architects a cut.