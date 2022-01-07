Farm Show opens Saturday

HARRISBURG — When Bret Kerman bit into a fried mushroom at the 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show Food Court preview on Friday, he smiled in pure ecstasy.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment for two years,” the Enola man said while reaching for another. “I just love having them back. I also bought four milkshakes to take home for the family tonight — two chocolate, one vanilla and one black raspberry, plus potato doughnuts and fried mozzarella cubes.”

Anticipation for the 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show, which is returning in person after a virtual event last year due to COVID-19, was palpable throughout the 24-acre Farm Show Complex on Friday. Entry numbers were noticeably smaller in most categories but enthusiasm was high among Farm Show staff and volunteers

Judges evaluated everything from apples to Yukon gold potatoes. Family Living volunteers arranged hundreds of entries including photography, pillows, canned jams and quilts. Farmers hosed, shampooed and rinsed animals in the livestock showers.

Meanwhile about 300 rabbits of all breeds and sizes kept the New Holland arena hopping as judges evaluated them.

Parts of the 24-acre complex turned into animal spas. Steam billowed from the North Hall animal shower where steers were being pampered and spruced up. In the stalls, they were given haircuts, brushed and blown dry.

Tom Cross hosed off Miss Frontier, a rather docile two-year-old Hereford owned by Emma Heeter of Clarksburg. “We brought seven beef cattle to the show,” Heeter said. “When Miss Frontier is clean, I’ll blow her dry and give her some hay.”

In the West Hall, 15-year-old Hailey Reed of Millville was rubbing Corn Huskers Lotion on Howard, her 11-month-old Hampshire sheep, to make him shine.

“He’s used to competing in shows,” Reed said, adding that this is her fifth Farm Show. “I sure missed being here last year.”

Dozens of high school students in cowboy hats prepared for their championship rodeos, which will highlight opening day. Taylor Reeber, 13, of Thomasville, worked on horses named Paint, Dog and Brother and owned by her friend, Riley Shetron of Shippensburg, who competed in those rodeos for years until she “aged out.” Reeber will compete in barrel racing, goat tying, breakaway and pole bending.

Pigs were in relative short supply because they were judged Thursday and sold Friday morning. Rodger Bankert of Hanover, who has been exhibiting swine at the Farm Show for more than half a century, won the Supreme Champion Bred Gilt award. A few pigs slept in pens in the West Hall.

The East Hall, which houses poultry and rabbits, was almost eerily quiet with no geese, few large ducks and not quite 150 birds, down from the usual 400. Chris Rob, one of the department leaders, said that many bird owners didn’t come “because they don’t want to be in giant crowds.”

Only a couple dozen rabbits, top finishers in the judging earlier in the day, were on display. Rabbit Department officials said that many owners kept away due to fears of their rabbits getting Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease, a usually fatal infection.

In the Equine Barn, Susie Rohrbach of Shartlesville stood on a ladder while working on Jax, her seven-year-old Percheron. The draft horse will compete in halter and cart classes.

“It’s a lot of work to get the horses ready to compete,” Rohrbach said. “You’ve got to love it to do it and we love it. We brought four Percherons to this show.”

The Calving Corner in the Northeast Hall, where visitors can watch calves being born, was set up.

Family Living buzzed with activity. Emma Boling, canned goods display manager, said entries were significantly lower than previous years.

“We have one family which usually enters 120 canned goods and another that brings 150 but neither came this year,” she said. “Lots of classes only had one or two entries. We did get some unusual jellies, including sunflower, rose hip and white Niagara.”

Even the Farm Show Food Court preview didn’t draw the usual crowds to the Giant Expo Hall, despite free parking.

“Business was slower than normal,” said Fern Stiffler, manager of the Pennsylvania Beekeepers Association booth. “We never had a big surge of people. Our best sellers today were waffles and honey ice cream and our half gallons of honey ice cream.”

Jessica Whitcomb of Lebanon said she hadn’t been to the Farm Show in four years. She was buying broccoli cheese soup, cream of mushroom soup, potato doughnuts and honey ice cream on waffles.

Milkshakes were in the spotlight when state Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding; Torrey Smith, former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver; and various Pennsylvania dairy princess royalty and dairy farmers held a celebratory milkshake toast to kick off the 2022 Fill a Glass with Hope.

That project, run by the American Dairy Association North East, Feeding Pennsylvania and the Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association, is the country’s first statewide charitable fresh milk distribution program. Since 2015, it has provided Pennsylvania's nine member food banks with more than 27 million servings of fresh milk for families in need.

“No one should be denied access to fresh milk, especially the half a million children in Pennsylvania who are facing hunger,” said Jane Clements, Feeding Pennsylvania executive director. “Milk is one of the most requested items in our charitable food network.”

The Farm Show runs from 8 a.m. today through 5 p.m. Jan. 15.

