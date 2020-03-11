Family of slain Erie County woman 'forever changed' by 'senseless act'

Family of slain Erie County woman 'forever changed' by 'senseless act'

{{featured_button_text}}
Erie County, Pa., map
Google Maps

ERIE — The family of a woman killed in her car in a northwestern Pennsylvania neighborhood says their lives have been “forever changed” by what they call the “senseless act.”

Relatives of Wendy Knepper, 45, also said Wednesday that they “appreciated the outpouring of love and support.”

Investigators said have said that Mark Plizga, 51, of Harborcreek Township and Knepper had recently ended a relationship with one another.

Authorities said the two were driving separate cars and the man is believed to have followed the woman about 6:30 p.m. Monday, blocked her into a driveway in an east Erie neighborhood, exited his vehicle and shot her while she was in her car.

Officials said he then shot himself.

Erie County coroner Lyell Cook ruled the woman’s death a homicide and said the man died of a self-inflicted wound.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Farm bankruptcies on the rise
State

Farm bankruptcies on the rise

Farm bankruptcies across the U.S. rose again in 2019, as a prolonged slump in commodity prices, poor weather and the ongoing trade war with China squeezed farmers.

Milk industry desperate to win back America
State

Milk industry desperate to win back America

Facing an unprecedented and protracted slump in demand, the industry is coming up with all sorts of innovations. That includes new flavors like wild blueberry, dips like fiesta sour cream, new packaging and, sometime next year, cartons with cookies attached.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News