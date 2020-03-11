Family of slain Erie County woman 'forever changed' by 'senseless act'

ERIE — The family of a woman killed in her car in a northwestern Pennsylvania neighborhood says their lives have been “forever changed” by what they call the “senseless act.”

Relatives of Wendy Knepper, 45, also said Wednesday that they “appreciated the outpouring of love and support.”

Investigators said have said that Mark Plizga, 51, of Harborcreek Township and Knepper had recently ended a relationship with one another.

Authorities said the two were driving separate cars and the man is believed to have followed the woman about 6:30 p.m. Monday, blocked her into a driveway in an east Erie neighborhood, exited his vehicle and shot her while she was in her car.

Officials said he then shot himself.

Erie County coroner Lyell Cook ruled the woman’s death a homicide and said the man died of a self-inflicted wound.

