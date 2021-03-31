Family lawyers: Pa. troopers didn't have to kill teen on bridge

Lawyers for the family contended the fact that Hall had his hands up while holding the gun meant he did not present an immediate threat that would have justified the use of deadly force.

"At the moment the officers decided to use force, the way in which he presented with his hands up, gun pointed in the air, not moving, there was no deadly threat at that moment — especially at 70 feet — that required that he be shot, let alone killed," Jacob said.

He asserted the use-of-force investigation should have been conducted by the state attorney general's office, saying the Monroe County DA's office had shown bias in its probe. Jacob also said troopers could have used less-lethal means to neutralize Hall.

Michael Mancuso, first assistant district attorney in Monroe County, told The Associated Press that his office stands by the results of its investigation.

"The attorney's new claims and basis for challenging the findings of my office are no doubt of a desperate character in an attempt to regain the credibility he lost as a result of his false narrative over the last few months," Mancuso said in an email.

At Tuesday's news conference, Mancuso commended troopers for showing as much restraint as they did and characterized the fatal shooting as "a classic 'suicide by cop' scenario."