Factory farms provide abundant food, but environment suffers

Zenk acknowledged breaking the rules, but said no harm was done. He paid a $4,500 fine and built a berm to protect the waterway.

"You think you can get by with something once in a while and you can't," he said, strolling among his barns, tractor and feed bins.

To state regulators, such discoveries mean the system works.

Others say the Iowa experience shows how easily livestock operations can escape detection.

"That's a really big gap in knowledge that keeps us from effectively regulating all these farms: We don't even know where they are," said Robert Martin of Johns Hopkins University's Center for a Livable Future.

Manure pits and lagoons

Putting thousands of animals in one enclosure produces huge amounts of manure. Unlike human sewage, which is treated and released to waterways, animal waste is stored, then spread on croplands as fertilizer. Some farmers keep it in big pits beneath the buildings, others in open-air lagoons.

Farmers insist they are careful.

"We take soil tests, we decide how much manure it needs and that's how much we apply," said Reicks, whose family has raised swine for six generations. "It's in our own best interest."