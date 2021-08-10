Explainer: Will we need vaccine passports to do fun things?

"I'm a firm believer in the right for people to choose whether or not they get the vaccine," said Tami Montgomery, owner of Dru's Bar in Memphis, Tennessee, which will start asking for paper vaccine cards along with photo identification on Thursday. "But it's my business and I have to make decisions based on what will protect my staff, business and customers."

Organizers of the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago said on its opening day in late July that more than 90% of some 100,000 attendees presented proof of a vaccination, while most of the rest showed they'd recently had a negative COVID-19 test. Hundreds of others were turned away for lack of paperwork.

Only in a handful of states — Texas and Florida are the biggest — are private businesses prohibited from requiring proof of vaccination.

HOW DO THEY WORK?

In some places, venues are simply asking you to bring your vaccination card — the same piece of paper you get from health providers and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Taking a picture of that card at home and then showing the image to the bouncer at the club can also work.