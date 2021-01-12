EXPLAINER: Why National Guard's role was limited during Capitol riot

In any state, Guard members may do law enforcement activities if needed and approved by the governor in a crisis. In most cases, however, Guard members are used to support law enforcement. As an example, last Wednesday police SWAT and other tactical units went into the Capitol to roust out the rioters, while the Guard fell in behind them and set up a security perimeter around the building to ensure no one else got in. Guard members did not enter the Capitol.

The final caveat is that, in any dire circumstance, Guard members can do whatever is needed to protect their own lives or that of those around them.

What is the Guard's role in the coming days?

The Pentagon has already activated 10,000 Guard members for the next several weeks, and has authority to tap as many as 15,000. Officials said Monday that requests are coming in from the Secret Service, Park Police and Capitol Police for National Guard support, so the numbers are rapidly evolving.

McCarthy has said officials are considering allowing the Guard members to carry guns, but no decision has been made. The exact duties of the Guard members — and whether they will be allowed to do any policing activities — will be decided by each jurisdiction, based on its needs, and will be subject to approval by the Pentagon.