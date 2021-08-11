EXPLAINER: What's at stake in Boys Scouts bankruptcy case

The Boy Scouts of America sought bankruptcy protection in February 2020 to halt thousands of lawsuits by men who said they were molested as youngsters by Scoutmasters or other leaders. The filing was part of an attempt to reach a global resolution of abuse claims and create a compensation fund for victims. The Boy Scouts recently announced an $850 million agreement with key constituencies, but not all parties in the case are on board. A judge will hold a hearing starting Thursday to decide whether to approve the agreement, which could result in a new reorganization plan for the Texas-based Boy Scouts.

There are still plenty of issues to be resolved and no guarantee that the 111-year-old organization won't be forced to liquidate its assets and cease to exist. Here's a look at where the case stands.

THE AGREEMENT

The $850 million agreement includes the national Boy Scouts organization, the roughly 250 local Boy Scout councils, the official victims committee appointed by the bankruptcy trustee, attorneys separately representing 70,000 of the sex abuse claimants, and lawyers representing victims who might file future claims.